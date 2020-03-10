Paratrooper dies after being found unresponsive in his barracks room at JBER

U.S. Army Alaska says a paratrooper from the 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment has died after he was found unresponsive in his barracks room here Saturday.

Officials say 23-year-old Spc. Jason Alexander Thomas was taken to the hospital by emergency responders where medical personnel continued life-saving efforts. Thomas was declared dead at about 5:30 p.m.

Thomas joined the Army in March 2016 and served at Fort Benning and Fort Stewart, Georgia, before arriving in Alaska in April 2019.

The circumstances of his death are under investigation by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Thomas was from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

