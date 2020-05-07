Parenting During a Pandemic: Parent Resources

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Coronavirus is affecting almost every part of life for Alaskans and people around the world.
Below are some resources for parents who need help.
- DHSS - Circle of Support
- DHSS - Parenting survey
- Help Me Grow Alaska
- Office of Children’s Services Child Safety and Well-Being During COVID-19 website for information for youth, families and community members
- Resources specifically for parents and caregivers of children with special health care needs are available on the Division of Public Health’s Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs website
- CDC: Keeping Children Healthy While School’s Out
- CDC: Mental Health and Coping during COVID-19
- World Health Organization: #HealthyAtHome - Healthy parenting
General resources can be found at covid19.alaska.gov and dhss.alaska.gov.
