Advertisement

Parents have mixed reactions as they wait for ASD to make decisions on new school year

ASD student working
ASD student working (KTUU)
By Samie Solina
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:07 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Anchorage School District is still working through its decision on what next school year will look like.

According to its website, they are actively planning for different risk levels: low, medium, and high risk.

“So we have planned for two models,” said ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop. “We're going to ease into it into a type of face to face, which would only be 50% of our students, we’re believing, at this time.”

Bishop said that online options will also be available for students who may be high-risk or have family members who are high-risk.

“She loves school and she loves going there,” said Catherine Rodrigues, a mother of a third-grader in the district. “So she was kind of upset when they closed everything down altogether. I think the beginning was kind of a struggle."

Rodrigues stresses the importance of social interaction for her daughter and would like to see that opportunity there again.

said the organization “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”

They said school plays an important role in the development of young people.

“I have a high-risk child,” said Keely Haller, the mother of soon-to-be first and fifth graders. “And I have high-risk family members and it would be really nice if there was an ASD-supported online school program that was more like a homeschool program.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

Back To School: ASD installing plexiglass dividers to help mitigate Covid-19 spread

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
In preparation for an eventual return of students to the classroom the Anchorage School District is installing plexiglass dividers in all of their front offices. The idea being that this will help keep students, teachers and staff safer and help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Back 2 School

Mat-Su Borough School District holds an informational meeting at Houston High School

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Mat-Su Borough School District held its final COVID informational meeting on Tuesday at the Houston High School football field. During the meeting, the district explained its plan for returning to school in-person and online for grades 1-12 on Aug. 19, with kindergarten starting the following week.

Back 2 School

APU will start fall semester online

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska Pacific University has moved to offer most classes online instead of in-person as previously planned, the university said Tuesday.

Back 2 School

ASD working to meet needs of special education students through online learning

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
ASD said case managers will be working with parents to make sure individual needs will be met.

Back 2 School

Working parents prepare for shift from public school to homeschool

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
As the new school year approaches, many parents are getting ready to take on the role of teacher for the very first time.

Latest News

Back 2 School

Mat-Su School District to Require Masks for Teachers, Students

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
The Mat-Su Borough School District will require students in grades 3 - 12, and staff, to wear masks throughout the school day, spokesperson Jillian Morrissey confirmed during a phone call early Tuesday.

Back 2 School

UPDATE: Mat-Su schools to require masks this year for grades 3-12

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:12 PM AKDT
|
By Hank Davis
With just 23 days left until the Aug. 19 start of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District’s 2020 school year, a full plan for resuming classes this fall has not been publicly released.

Back 2 School

Anchorage homeschooling programs seeing a surge of interest

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:59 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
The number of Anchorage parents looking into homeschooling their children has gone up dramatically as the district plans to start the year online.

News

Parents share mixed views on ASD’s decision to start school online

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:59 AM AKDT
|
By Samie Solina
Parents share their reaction to ASD's decision to start online.

Back 2 School

For ASD parents and staff, mixed emotions over move to online start

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:13 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
ASD's superintendent announced Friday that school will start in a fully online format this year. Parents and staff are expressing mixed feelings about the decision.

Back 2 School

ASD says it will begin school in the high-risk model

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:04 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
What this means is “the school year will begin with five days of eLearning per week, with no at-school student attendance.”