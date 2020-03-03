Anchorage parents, students, oppose travel restrictions at school board meeting

Disappointed parents and students showed up to Tuesday's Anchorage School Board Meeting to speak out against the district's cancellation of international and domestic travel out of concern for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Several students from Winterberry Charter School came to speak about their yearly 8th grade trip, which they described as the capstone for students of the K-8 school. Fundraising starts 4 years ahead of the trip.

"We've been looking forward to this trip, basically since we started at Winterberry," said Gretchen Glen, an 8th grader at the school.

A Winterberry parent drew attention to the money and time already spent on these trips, much of it not likely to be refunded.

"Our family has been saving up because we have a big family," said one Winterberry parent. ""And when I told [my daughter] she wasn't going to be able to go, she started working, four years ago."

Other parents criticized the district for making a call the parents felt wasn't the district's to make.

"As a parent, I want the right to choose what is best for my family," said Jennifer Glen, Gretchen Glen's mother.

The superintendent pointed out that parents still have the option to send their children on trips, but they can't be associated with ASD.

"There are trips that they made the individual decisions for their children, with parent chaperones, and it was clarified that it wasn't, and no longer is, an ASD event," said Dr. Deena Bishop, the ASD Superintendent.

The School Board President, Starr Marsett also drew attention to the fact that the Superintendent and board members had to cancel travel plans as well due to the restrictions.

"We are in the same position that we're trying to recuperate our funds, but we just feel like that, if we're asking this of the district, then as adults we need to be responsible too," she said.

The Superintendent explained that she had allowed her own child to travel privately, and that she felt comfortable, as a parent, allowing her child to take that risk, and that other parents who felt that way had that right.

"I am not willing to do that with other people's children, and their babies," she said. "And not guarantee that we can get them back when we say, and travel without injury."

The School Board did not take any actions at the meeting involving the travel restrictions, so for now, they will stay in place.

