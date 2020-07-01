Parents sue after Juneau officer fatally shoots son

The parents of a man who died after being shot by a Juneau police officer in December have sued the officer, city and others, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations.

The federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday. Attorneys for the parents of Kelly Michael Stephens say they want to know what happened that night. The Office of Special Prosecutions, within the state Department of Law, concluded the officer was legally justified in using deadly force.

The office declined to bring criminal charges against Officer James Esbenshade.

Messages seeking comment from the police department and an attorney who represented Esbenshade in the shooting investigation weren't immediately returned.

