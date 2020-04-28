Part of Denali National Park reopens for public use

Denali National Park is beginning to reopen, starting with one of its main attractions: The public is now once again able to access Denali Park Road up to the Mountain Vista Rest Area, the National Park Service announced Tuesday.

A release from the agency said that the reopening of the park comes as state health mandates have eased travel restrictions and allowed non-essential businesses around the state to open back up, all while following safety precautions. The first 12 miles of the 92-mile road into the famed park are now accessible.

“Denali National Park and Preserve looks forward to offering recreational opportunities to the public during these challenging times,” said Acting Park Superintendent Denice Swanke in the release, adding that the group is considering several different ways to offer more access for private vehicles. "We encourage the public to practice proper social distancing and to adhere to the state’s travel guidance when they access their park lands.”

Staff will be at the park to maintain public restrooms, officials said, and visitors to the park are still able to access the Riley Creek day-use area as well as all trails along the reopened section of the road, though much of the park does remain closed.

While the road is now accessible, the park website states that visitor centers and campgrounds remain shuttered - in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance - and interpretive programs remain suspended. These include but are not limited to the Winter Visitor Center, the Denali Kennels, Headquarters, and the Walter C. Harper Talkeetna Ranger Station.

In the meantime, at the end of the park road, several Kantishna lodges are "making plans for being open this summer," officials said. Repairs to the road caused by the Pretty Rocks landslide are ongoing, and NPS staff continue spring plowing operations, which are on schedule to get the road open for summer.

For more information on Denali National Park and for further updates, visit the official park website.

