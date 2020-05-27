"People suffer alone and they don't need to": Mental health during COVID-19

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and many Americans are reporting high levels of anxiety and added stress from the coronavirus pandemic. It's no different in Alaska.

Some mental health professionals believe we may quickly find ourselves in a second crisis.

"Addiction thrives in isolation, so folks with addiction, meetings have gone online, which is a good support, but you know you really don't want to be alone, especially in the early stages of any sort of recovery process," Prentiss Pemberton, a licensed clinical social worker said.

Pemberton is among the small army of mental health professionals providing support to clients online during the pandemic.

"I had to deal with my kids at home trying to school them, turns out my nine year old told me this is not what I should be doing. It was a struggle to try to juggle all of those things and then still work from home," he said.

Nearly half of Americans report the pandemic is harming their mental health, according to a recent news brief by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

"It has created a lot of uncertainty right and a lot of change, and I think a lot of us are going through as individuals, families, and as a community, an adjustment disorder," Pemberton said.

Some Alaskans are certainly feeling the aftershocks.

"I have definitely felt disconnected from my peers, disconnected from friends, there is only so much you can do in a zoom call," James Dagget said.

"I feel like mental health-wise it has been very difficult, just kind of staying home a lot," Lizzy Riggs said.

But people are starting to go outside and reenter society.

"Most people are doing a really good job in our community, figuring out ways to get together and improve their mental health and their sense of connection," Pemberton added.

But returning back to some form of normalcy won't feel the same for everyone.

"So if you are sad, down, feeling like hopeless and helpless it's really important to reach out to a friend to a family member -- call a counselor."

He says people suffer alone and they don't have to.

Help is available 24/7 through Alaska's crisis hotline, Careline, which provides help for people who are either in crisis or who are dealing with isolation or depression. Call 1-877-266-HELP (4357).

Resources can also be found by calling Alaska 2-1-1.

