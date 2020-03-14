Performances cancelled, local groups respond to the COVID-19 outbreak

Erin Dagon Mitchell has been preparing for her role as Dolly in TBA Theatre’s production of Hello Dolly since the Fall of 2019.

“It’s kind of a dream role, if you’re in musical theatre,” she said.

The company as a whole has been preparing for over a year. The show was set to start March 20th, but on Thursday, the cast got some bad news.

“Hello Dolly had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Megan Bladow, the show’s director.

TBA isn’t alone, events are being cancelled all around the state out of concern for the novel coronavirus, including one at The Tap Studio AK.

“With this being our debut concert, it was definitely disheartening, but I received messages from many of our ensemble members who felt that it was the right choice at this time,” said Valerie Thurston, the owner of the Tap Studio.

She said they’ve also had to cancel in-person lessons, but they’ve figured out a way to dance around the issue.

“We’ve decided to come up with a plan to have remote classes with various aspects to keep our dancers tapping,” she said.

Video lessons and online chats will keep the taps going, but that’s less of an option for TBA. With a cast and crew of 70 people, they go above the recommended threshold of having 25 people in one place, and that’s without the audience, so they’ve chosen to wait. But the delay will be costly.

“We estimate that it’ll be between $5,000 to $10,000 that we may or may not be able to recuperate from this loss,” Bladow said.

Despite that, Mitchel says the company is determined to bring their performance to the stage.

“Artists are resilient, and they want to be seen,” she said laughing. “So I think there’s the hope that we will continue.”

