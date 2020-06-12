Permanent Fund Dividend amount announced at $992

The Alaska Department of Revenue has finalized the 2020 dividend amount at $992. While the PFD is normally distributed in October, Gov. Mike Dunleavy made the decision to distribute checks starting July 1 in light of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in extraordinary times. We need to make sure that the people of Alaska have cash in their hands to help in this economy,” Dunleavy said in May when he made the announcement. “I can’t think of a better time to do that than now, but we are going to have to wait for a month and a half.”

[RELATED: Permanent Fund Dividend will be paid out July 1]

Alaskans who have have been cleared for the check by June 19 could receive the first disbursement in July. The DOR estimates nearly 90% of PFD applicants will receive their check at that time while other Alaskans may receive the check or direct deposit after July 23.

Back in March, the Alaska Legislature had approved a budget with a $1,000 PFD, but that amount can change based on how many people apply for the PFD.

Residents who don’t receive their PFD on July 1 may have an undetermined status but can check their eligibility at the My PFD section of the DOR website here.

This is the smallest PFD Alaskans will receive since 2013 when a $900 check was distributed.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

