Permanent Fund Dividend offices close to public contact as filing deadline approaches

Permanent Fund Dividend offices in Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Juneau have closed to the public in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

Permanent Fund Dividend applications may be filed via mail, online or over the phone. (Photo courtesy of the Permanent Fund Dividend Division)

The Fairbanks office closed on March 17, with Anchorage and Juneau following on March 23 and 24, respectively.

Anne Weske, the Director for the Permanent Fund Dividend Division, said this move only affects residents’ ability to pick up and drop off paper applications.

According to Weske, for the last five years around 82 percent of PFD applications have been filed online. “Actually, we are roughly 17,000 applications ahead of where we were this day last year and in previous years,” Weske said. She sees this as “a great indicator that possibly we are even gaining more numbers this year for online filing.”

The PFD office now provides the option to print applications at home in an effort to provide more opportunities for people to apply. Residents can also call the PFD office and fill out their application with staff over the phone.

The PFD Division statewide currently employs 73 people, including 6 at the Fairbanks branch. At this time some employees are teleworking while others remain at the offices. Weske said, “We’ve been able to really reduce the number of staff within the offices significantly to allow for proper social distancing.”

“We’re super thankful to Alaskans for their patience as we go through this and I think this is one of those moments when we are all in it together. Everybody’s been really great and we’re hopeful that we make it out of this with very few issues in the end,” Weske said.

The current deadline to file for the PFD is 11:59 p.m. on March 31.

