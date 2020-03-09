Person dies in shooting involving Alaska State Troopers

Alaska State Troopers say one person is dead following a shooting involving troopers in the Mat-Su west area.

AST says late Sunday night they received a 911 call involving a domestic disturbance.

Around 7:55 p.m. troopers reported shots were fired.

No troopers were hurt but a person was reported dead on the scene.

The trooper or troopers involved have been placed on mandatory administrative leave for 72 hours, after which the names of involved officers will be released.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.