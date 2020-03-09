Person dies in shooting involving Alaska State Troopers

KTUU File
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 12:02 PM, Mar 09, 2020

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say one person is dead following a shooting involving troopers in the Mat-Su west area.

AST says late Sunday night they received a 911 call involving a domestic disturbance.

Around 7:55 p.m. troopers reported shots were fired.

No troopers were hurt but a person was reported dead on the scene.

The trooper or troopers involved have been placed on mandatory administrative leave for 72 hours, after which the names of involved officers will be released.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus