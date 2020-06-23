Petition seeks removal of statue of Alaska purchase official

Petitioners have called for the removal of a statue in Alaska of the U.S. cabinet secretary who arranged the purchase of the state’s land from Russia.

The Juneau Empire reports Jennifer LaRoe launched the Change.org petition to remove the William H. Seward statue that drew signatures from 1,300 people.

The $250,000 statue unveiled in 2017 shows Seward holding the 1867 Treaty of Cession authorizing the Alaska Territory sale to the U.S. from the Russian Empire.

LaRoe acknowledged Seward's role as an abolitionist in President Abraham Lincoln’s administration but says the statue is a symbol of white, patriarchal authority and the disenfranchisement of Alaska Natives.