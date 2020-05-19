Phases 3 and 4 of Alaska's reopening plan to take effect Friday morning

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Tuesday evening that Alaska will be fully open for business effective at 8 a.m. Friday as the state simultaneously enters phases 3 and 4 of its reopening plan.

Under the third and fourth phases of the plan, all businesses, houses of worship, libraries and museums, and all recreational and sports activities will be open and able to operate at 100 percent capacity.

"We're still asking Alaskans as we have for the past several weeks to work with all of us to try and keep that virus at bay, and avoid any unnecessary contact with others because we know that's how it's spread," Dunleavy said. "We just need folks to be really vigilant and aware that this virus can jump from one person to another if they're closer than six feet, if surfaces aren't wiped down, if you're shaking somebody's hand, etc."

Dunleavy stressed the threat posed by COVID-19 to vulnerable groups like senior citizens and people with underlying health issues, and asked that Alaskans be aware and respectful of the potentially severe impacts on members of those groups.

Under the Phase 3/4 approach, employees are recommended to continue working remotely if possible.

Health mandates 10 on interstate and international travel, 13 on K-12 public and private schools, 14 on non-congregate sheltering order, 15 on elective medical and dental procedures, 17 on commercial fishing, and 18 on intrastate travel will remain in effect, as will Alaska's COVID-19 disaster declaration.

Dunleavy said as the state moves to fully reopen, new cases are expected.

"We will see an increase in cases, but what we'll do is we'll manage the clusters or spikes on an individual basis," Dunleavy said, referring to individual geographic or regional management of outbreaks. "I don't foresee us going back to something that's statewide."

Alaska's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink encouraged Alaskans to continue taking precautions such as wearing face coverings.

"This is an individual choice for most people on the way that they want to protect their loved ones and those around them, and we are a different culture than many other cultures and people will make those decisions for themselves," Zink said. "While we have COVID, it's one of a series of important tools, and I encourage people to do it while we do have COVID around."

