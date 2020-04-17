Pictures with a purpose, Hospice of Anchorage wants your kid's drawings

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but in this case, it's worth a smile. Hospice of Anchorage is asking families to have their kids color or draw pictures for its patients. They've already received a few. With volunteers and staff having to keep their distance and limit contact, Executive Director Amy Tribbett said this makes coloring or drawing a picture that much more special.

"You're not just mom or dad isn't saying go color a picture, now they're saying, you know what color a picture for a patient at Hospice of Anchorage because you're going to make their day," she said.

You can email them to info@hospiceofanchorage.org or mail them to:

Hospice of Anchorage
2612 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99508

