Plane crash in Fire Lake area

A plane crashed in the Fire Like area at roughly 8:30pm Saturday night, according to Clint Johnson, Chief of the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska office.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured during the crash.

Johnson said that because of concerns about COVID-19, the board would not be launching their normal investigation protocol at the site. Instead, they are investigating remotely while working with the Anchorage Fire and Police Departments.

According to a Facebook post from Matanuska Electric Association, the crash has left approximately 85 members without power.

This is a developing story.

