Plans to fix Alaska's online budget tracker undetermined

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration has announced an online platform used to publicly track Alaska’s spending is broken, even as the state is managing a budget deficit and federal coronavirus relief aid.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported that the Checkbook Online system has been broken for a month and there is currently no timeline to fix it. The state Department of Administration maintains the system and has said it does not have enough money to fix it so it has been removed until further notice.

The system was first launched by Sarah Palin’s administration in 2008 and was updated monthly. There is currently no law requiring maintenance of the system.

