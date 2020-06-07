Plant sale let's you take a piece of the Alaska State Fair home

The Alaska State Fair is known for it's exciting garden displays, and colorful topiaries, but just because the 2020 fair is cancelled, doesn't mean you can't still enjoy those beautiful blooms.

For Becky Myrvold, the greenhouse on the fairgrounds is home. "I guess I'm one of the lucky ones that gets paid to do my passion," said Myrvold.

She is the head gardener for the Alaska State Fair, but for Myrvold, it's a year round labor of love. "It starts right after the fair," said Myrvold. "That's when I start planning and ordering seeds and plants, and getting ideas for next year."

This year however, plans changed. "By the time all of the COVID crisis happened, we were probably three quarters into our season into growing our crop, and so we chose to just continue producing, hoping that the fair would be able to go on this year," said Myrvold. "Then when we heard that it wasn't going to go on, we were faced with 37,000 plants that had no where to go."

Those 37,000 plants won't go to waste, as Alaskans have a chance to take a piece of the fair home through a plant sale.

"We are a private non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, which a lot of people don't know, so a lot of the money we make at the fair in 2019 goes back into the fair in 2020, so this will help us kind of make it through to next year so we can put on a fantastic fair in 2021," said Melissa Keefe with the Alaska State Fair.

However, for Myrvold, it's bittersweet. "I'm glad that we are able to do that for the public, but in another sense, it's really hard, " said Myrvold. "When I look at these plants, I don't just see just plants, I see the hair of a woolly mammoth, or another topiary that we were going to create and give smiles to the general public. I also see gardens on our grounds that I hope we can still maintain. That's my biggest worry, is those gardens are years old and not being able to take care of them is really really difficult."

Even though the grounds will be mostly empty this summer, you'll still find her doing what she can to keep those fair gardens in bloom.

"I won't give up. I would never let-- I can't let the gardens go without help and care this year," said Myrvold."It's my passion, it's my love."

The plant sale will be going on over the course of a few weeks until all plants are sold. Plants are being sold by the flat or by the basket. Flats are $30 and baskets are $50. Orders must be placed online on the fair's website. There, you must also schedule a time for pick up.

