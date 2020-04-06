Pogo gold mine worker tests positive for the novel coronavirus

A Pogo gold mine employee who lives in Fairbanks has tested positive for COVID-19.

Northern Star Resources Limited confirmed the news Monday in a press release on its website.

The company says the employee “tested positive four days after completing his 12-day roster at Pogo.”

As a precaution and in accordance with Northern Star’s COVID-19 Response Plan, the company is taking the following steps:



The 8 identified potential close contacts of the employee at Pogo are in self-isolation and are being transported off the site as soon as possible; another 6 potential close contact employees are on their rostered leave and have been informed of the positive test.

The ongoing elevated hygiene and significant social isolation practices on site will continue.

Pogo is continuing to operate as planned.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported Monday morning six new cases of COVID-19 and three new hospitalizations in Alaska Monday, bringing the total case count to 191.

The Pogo gold mine is near Delta Junction, 145 miles southeast of Fairbanks.

