Police: Suspect drove into Seattle protest, 1 person shot

SEATTLE (KOMO/CNN) - A man is in custody after police say he drove through a crowd of protesters Sunday.

A car that was driven into protesters is seen in Seattle on Sunday. The alleged driver was taken into custody. (Source: KOMO/CNN)

A 27-year-old man who was at the scene is injured, but the victim was shot, not struck by the vehicle. The fire department says he was in stable condition Sunday evening.

Police say they recovered a gun when they secured the alleged driver.

Images at the scene show the apparent driver of the vehicle point a handgun at someone.

WARNING: Social media video contains profanity.

Copyright 2020 KOMO via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.