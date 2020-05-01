Police ask for community help in finding missing vulnerable adult

Anchorage police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 75-year-old man, whom authorities say is considered a vulnerable adult.

Edwin Rodriguez, 75, is a white man who is about six feet tall, according to a release from the department. He weighs about 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said in a Nixle that Rodriguez was last seen wearing a light tan jacket and faded black jeans, as well as white tennis shoes. He was also reportedly last seen in the area of the 1700-block of Minerva Way in Anchorage on Friday at around 2:20 pm.

If you have information that may assist in helping safely locate Rodriguez, you are asked to please call APD at 311, option #1.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.