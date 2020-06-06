Alaska man arrested after allegedly threatening pedestrians at North Carolina protest

An Alaska man faces multiple charges after being accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car and then threatening the victim while armed with a gun during a protest in Elkin, North Carolina on Saturday.

Elkin police say Leroy O'Dell Boles was arrested after he struck a pedestrian who was helping others cross the street in a crosswalk during a protest.

Police say, after the collision, Boles got out of his vehicle with a gun held by his side and then verbally accosted the victim.

Officers arrived a short time later and he was quickly taken into custody. Boles is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, going armed to the terror of the public and failure to yield to pedestrians.

There were no reports of injury, but there was damage to Boles' vehicle from the collision.

Boles was taken before a Surry County Magistrate and held on $60,000 bail before being transported to the Surry County Jail.

