Police find human remains on Kruzof Island

Sitka Police say human skeletal remains were found on Kruzof Island, Near Shoals Point on April 12, 2020.

Police didn't say if the remains belonged to a man or woman, or how old the person may have been.

According to a press release posted on Facebook, Sitka PD, Alaska State Troopers and USFS Officers responded around 4 p.m. on that day to the scene.

Of the remains found were a skull and lower jaw.

On April 18, crews responded to the scene once again to recover additional remains. Police say it looks like the remains belong to one victim.

SPD says the cause of death is under investigation.

