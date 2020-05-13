Police investigate life-threatening stabbing

Anchorage police are investigating a stabbing that happened on the 8400 block of Duben Avenue late Wednesday evening. An adult male was found with life-threatening stab wounds to his upper body and has been transported to the hospital.

Police believe this is an isolated event and have detained one person for further questioning. APD is asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call APD dispatch at 311.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.