Police investigating man's suspicious death at Thunderbird Falls

Anchorage Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead at Thunderbird Falls.

Police say they were called around 6 p.m. Friday to the Thunderbird Falls trailhead where a group of hikers had found a dead person.

APD responded and found a man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Team were called to the scene to investigate.

The man's cause of death is still under investigation but police say it is suspicious in nature.

