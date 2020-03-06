Police make arrest in shooting that left one person hurt on New Seward Highway & Fireweed

Anchorage police have released the name of the suspect in a shooting that left one person hurt.

APD says 17-years-old Amos Baltazar was arrested in a parking lot in the 1600 block of West Northern Lights Blvd on Thursday.

Police say at the time of his arrest he had a gun.

Baltazar faces multiple charges as an adult based on the level of the offense.

The charges include Misconduct Involving a Weapon, Assault, three counts of Assault and Misconduct Involving a Weapon.

