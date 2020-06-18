UPDATE: Suspect in custody after police standoff in South Anchorage

UPDATE: 8:35 p.m.:

Police say the has been taken into custody without incident. Officers have cleared the scene and the area is reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Anchorage police have sealed off part of a South Anchorage street after a man barricaded himself in a home after a physical confrontation with officers.

APD said Thursday evening at at 5:11 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 9100-block of Elim Street because of reports that a man broke the windows out of a vehicle that does not belong to him.

Police say when officers arrived, the suspect was inside the home and standing behind a screened-in window. As the officers were attempting to speak with him, the suspect forcibly pushed the window screen outward which struck an officer in the face according to APD.

Police say the man is currently barricaded inside by himself. There is a large police presence in the area as negotiators are attempting to speak with the male.

APD said Elim Street is closed between E 88th and Abbott, and they are asking people to avoid the area while officers work the scene.

(This is a developing story. Check KTUU.com and Channel 2 News for updates)