No, the Port of Alaska is not closing for 2 weeks

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol notice about the Anchorage Port of Entry had some Alaskans concerned about the transfer of goods through the Port of Alaska.

For those Alaskans worrying, the Port of Alaska is not closing. The business office of the Port of Entry of Anchorage, which is run by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is closing for two weeks.

Jim Jager with the Port of Alaska said the USC&BP closure does not affect the airport's customs operations, nor does it affect the Port of Alaska, where many of Alaska's goods arrive in the state.

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz also confirmed that the port is open and the goods are streaming through on his community radio show, Hunker Down Anchor Town on April 2, 2020.

Senior Vice President of Matson Bal Dreyfus also issued a statement, assuring Alaskans that domestic cargo, like that coming from Tacoma to Anchorage, is not required to clear U.S. Customs. He went on to say that Port of Alaska Director Steve Ribuffo assured him that the CBP office closure does not affect Port of Alaska operations and that Matson's operations continue uninterrupted.

