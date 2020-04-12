Portgage Glacier calving caught on camera, a little too close for comfort

Jason Rouch was angling for a good photo of Portgage Glacier Saturday, but Portgage Glacier just couldn't sit still.

Portage Glacier calving, Saturday April 11, 2020 (Courtesy Jason Rouche)

Rouch made the trek out to Portgage on Saturday and wanted to get a photo from a close but safe distance.

Shortly after he found a vantage point on land next to the glacier, he began hearing something ominous.

"I heard the ice begin to crack, and each second it grew more intense," Rouche said in a Facebook post.

Instead of fleeing for his life like any reasonable, terrified person would, Rouche pulled out his phone and started recording.

"A giant piece of ice the size of a house weighing probably tens of thousands of pounds fell right in front of me!" Rouche wrote on Facebook.

Rouche says it will likely be his last trip on ice for the season.

He says he wanted to get closer, but credits a friend for warning him yesterday that large ice chunks falling into the water below the frozen surface can cause waves that buckle the ice upwards.

"Thank you for your excellent advice!" Rouche wrote to his friend in the Facebook post. "If you hadn’t warned me, I would’ve still been on the ice, and a lot closer."

