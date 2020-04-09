President Trump signs off on Alaska Disaster Declaration

President Trump Thursday approved the Alaska Disaster Declaration.

This means federal funds will be available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures. This includes direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Alaska impacted by the novel coronavirus.

A quote from the White House reads:

"Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Alaska and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing."

There are currently 235 cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.