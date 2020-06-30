Printing business fills need for COVID-19 signage

The Printer in Spenard is filling a need for COVID-19 signage.

When the pandemic first hit Alaska, like other businesses, The Printer slowed down. They do all local work and when local establishments had to close, owners weren’t looking for signs.

Eventually, businesses reopened and are looking for signage.

“We've been doing a lot of COVID reopening signs,” Robert Edwards, the co-owner, said. “Some warning signals, some curbside delivery, social distancing floor stickers that everybody needs. Pretty much everything.”

Since the news was announced of the mayor’s mandate for masks, even more requests have come in for signs requiring masks to be worn in businesses.

“Even with these jobs, it’s hard to keep up the pace,” Edwards said. “We’re taking a bit of a hit but we’re all in this together. “

Emergency Order 13 said employers are responsible for making sure employees have masks in the workplace, but they are not responsible for customers as long as signage noting the requirement to wear a mask is posted. The printer also has free, laminated paper signs for businesses that need one.

“We want to help businesses out so we want to make it as easy as we can for businesses to stay updated,” Edwards said.

He said this year especially, his business was also busy creating signage for graduations since many had to celebrate the big day at home.

For more information, visit The Printer’swebsite.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

