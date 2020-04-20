Protests Against Stay-At-Home Orders Continue

Protests calling for cities and states to ease COVID-19 stay-at-home orders continued across the country Monday.

President Trump has voiced his support for the rallies, and also taken the message online, calling for several states to "liberate" even though they haven't met guidelines created by his administration to reopen.

Now, many governors are pushing back.

"Without continuing to take precautions, we're all going to see a resurgence of this deadly virus, so we cannot relax," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf warns. He has extended his state's stay-at-home orders until at least May 8th.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows that close to 60-percent of Americans worry stay-at-home orders will be lifted too early as some areas begin to ease restrictions.

That concern is shared by doctors and scientists fighting the outbreak.

Beaches in Florida and California, the farmer's market in Seattle and state parks in Texas have all opened, with social distancing requirements in place.

