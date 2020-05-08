Providence Hospital welcomes back all procedures

Alaska is reopening and so is Providence Hospital as it begins to see patients for elective procedures and surgeries. Recent state mandates made it so they had to hold off on 800 elective surgeries and procedures but those have now resumed.

"Safety does come first. If we didn't think we could do this safely we wouldn't be doing it," Providence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Bernstein said.

The hospital's executives are confident Providence is in the right position to return with the availability of personal protective equipment and testing.

"We used the time away from the hospital to preserve the PPE as well as increase clinical capacity in the case we have an influx of positive COVID-19 patients," said Providence's CEO Ella Goss. "It's a good time because our curve has flattened to the point where we have very, very low numbers in Alaska."

They will provide a COVID-19 test for every patient that comes in for a procedure. Officials say their rapid testing has a turnaround time of two hours. They've also expanded critical care and ventilator rooms.

"We have a couple of therapies that can help us with it so we’ll get better and better even without a vaccine at caring for the people who acquire it," Dr. Bernstein said.

But they are concerned those needing care might be hesitant to return because of the coronavirus.

"We understand that people have avoided care because of these concerns. We totally understand that," said Dr. Bernstein. "Now is a time for us to reach out ask for their trust, and hopefully have the confidence they can get things they may have put off."

Providence says if you had a surgery or procedure postponed reach out to your provider for more information on when you can get treated.

