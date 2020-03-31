Prudhoe Bay worker tests positive for COVID-19

Oil and gas giant BP Alaska says it will stop all non-essential activity on the slope after a worker at Prudhoe Bay tested positive for coronavirus.

In an emailed statement, BP Alaska said the company is " following procedures and protocols to minimize the risk of COVID19 and ensure the safety of our people."

Officials said the company will stop all non-essential activity on the slope, adding that, "The safety and well-being of staff and contractors and respect for the communities in which we operate is our highest priority."

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.