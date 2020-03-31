Prudhoe Bay worker tests positive for COVID-19

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 5:03 PM, Mar 31, 2020

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - Oil and gas giant BP Alaska says it will stop all non-essential activity on the slope after a worker at Prudhoe Bay tested positive for coronavirus.

In an emailed statement, BP Alaska said the company is " following procedures and protocols to minimize the risk of COVID19 and ensure the safety of our people."

Officials said the company will stop all non-essential activity on the slope, adding that, "The safety and well-being of staff and contractors and respect for the communities in which we operate is our highest priority."

This is a developing story, check back for details.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus