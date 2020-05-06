At Mat-Su Borough School Board meeting, public sounds off on books being removed from curriculum

You can watch the ONGOING meeting live by clicking here.

The Mat-Su Borough School District Board during a regular meeting Wednesday heard extensive testimony from the public about the removal from local curriculum of five different novels, reconsidering its vote to pull the "controversial" reading materials from coursework.

"This was placed back on the agenda because of the difficulties we're having with COVID, the inability for the community to speak, and also in light of the previous vote, information has been brought forth that needs to be considered in this option," one official said, "so this needs to come back before the community and the board. That is the brief board administrative report on this."

At least 80 individuals signed up at the beginning of the meeting to submit testimony via telephone.

The overwhelming response was in support of rescinding the April 22 removal of the five novels from local curriculum, with parents, students, lawyers, teachers and others chiming in during the public comment period.

"Reading these books taught me that my personal experience wasn't the only personal experience," one testifier said.

"Your attempt to claim this was not a ban is really a distinction without a difference," said another.

Only a couple of people who called in said they wholeheartedly agreed with the board's decision to remove the books. One, who maintained he read a portion of Maya Angelou's I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, said "it's disgusting to think this would make English elective curriculum," and pushed for the Bible to be put back into English classes.

Dozens of people have already submitted heated public testimony during the meeting, which remains ongoing as of press time. The board is expected to vote as soon as public testimony is complete.

Other topics that came up for discussion from callers in the meeting included but were not limited to teacher contract arbitration this month, bus drivers' pay and the more than 1,000 students who will graduate in just a few days.

