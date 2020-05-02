Public offices commission files complaint against Recover Alaska

The Alaska Public Offices Commission has has filed a formal complaint against Recover Alaska over alleged violations of Alaska campaign disclosure laws.

Recover Alaska is an organization dedicated to “reducing excessive alcohol use and harm,” according to their website. The group played a role in the campaigns for the alcohol taxes on Anchorage’s 2019 and 2020 municipal ballots, including a series of Facebook ads, but the complaint alleges that they did not effectively disclose their role in the 2020 election.

“Recover did not register with APOC before spending funds for the Facebook ads, and they did not file any independent expenditure reports in connection with the ads,” wrote APOC Campaign Disclosure coordinator Thomas Lucas in the complaint.

Lucas goes on to allege that Recover did not provide the correct “paid for by” language in their ads either.

“Because the identifiers did not provide a city and state and did not indicate that Recover’s principal officer approved the message, the identifiers were incomplete,” he wrote.

A representative for Recover Alaska declined to comment on the allegations. They have 15 days from the complaint’s filing to provide a formal response.

Regardless of the complaint, the 2020 election results, including passage of the alcohol tax, were certified by the Anchorage Assembly on April 21.

