Quirky Alaska tourist town struggles for survival amid virus

Tourism is one of the main drivers of the Alaska economy, which means some businesses are suffering during the pandemic.

The state gets about 2.2 million visitors annually, most of them from May to September.

About half of those come on cruise ships, but this year most cruise ship lines have canceled summer seasons.

That has left businesses reeling in places like Talkeetna, a quirky little town that relies on passengers who stop by while being bused to Denali National Park.

Shop owners are hoping Alaska residents will travel within the state to make up for the lost revenue.

