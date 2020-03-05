R. Kelly pleads not guilty; feds say new charges planned

CHICAGO (AP) — R&B singer R Kelly has pleaded not guilty to a 13-count federal indictment that includes child pornography charges and allegations involving a new accuser.

An attorney for the 53-year-old musician entered the plea on his behalf in Chicago federal court on Thursday.

Kelly stood silently beside his attorney in orange jail garb.

The superseding indictment unsealed last month includes multiple counts of child pornography.

Prosecutors say another superseding indictment is expected in the coming weeks, but provided no details.

Kelly faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

He has denied abusing anyone.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.