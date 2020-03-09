ROAD ALERT: Glenn Hwy slick near Eagle River

Anchorage Police issued a warning Monday night about slick conditions on the Glenn Highway near Eagle River that have resulted in several crashes.

APD said in the alert issued just before 9:30 p.m. "Within the last hour, driving conditions on the Glenn Highway have become hazardous due to the winter weather and caused 15 crashes involving multiple vehicles with minor injuries.Drivers are urged to use caution."

APD added that conditions are not expected to improve for tomorrow's morning commute, and police urged drivers to plan ahead and take it slow.

The police department also listed these additional winter driving tips:

-Turn on your headlights and use your turn signals. Help other drivers to see you.

-Make sure all of your exterior lights are in working order.

-Clear all of the snow off of your car so you can see out and you’re not blinding other drivers by having the snow blow off your car and onto theirs.

-After you’ve stopped at a red light, and it cycles to green, do not go before looking both ways and making sure no one is running the light.

-Leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of yours to give you extra stopping room.

-Keep emergency gear in your car such as warm clothing, a shovel, jumper cables, flashlight, etc.

-Give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination. If you’re late – you’re late. Don’t chance driving too fast for road conditions which can lead to collisions. And then you’ll really be late.

-When you come to a stop behind another vehicle, do not pull all the way up on their bumper. Leave room to maneuver in case the car coming in behind yours needs extra stopping space.

-When you’re driving, look not only at the car directly in front of yours, but three to four cars ahead. The sooner you’re aware of a problem on the roadway, the more time you have to react and either stop or move.

Keep a phone charger in your car so a dead cell phone battery does not prevent you for calling for help in the event you should need too.