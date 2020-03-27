Rainbows pop up in Kodiak to spread some cheer

As millions of people try to navigate life through this "new normal" of the coronavirus pandemic, some communities are doing their part to spread a little cheer and Kodiak is one of them.

Rainbows popping up in windows in Kodiak.

Katie Kesling who lives in Kodiak saw an idea for a way to uplift her community through a friend's post on Facebook. She texted a few friends to see if they would be willing to join in and the next thing she knew, rainbows were popping up everywhere around town. On boats and in windows of homes and businesses. She said doing this has brought the community together in a way where they still have to practice social distancing, but can still feel connected.

"Being on an island really brings out the best in people and this is really bringing our community together, not just rainbows but you know running to the grocery store for your friends or if you're self isolating like how can I help you like what can we do to help," said Kesling.

As of March 27, 2020 there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kodiak, but Kesling said it's not a matter of if, but when.

