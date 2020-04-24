Rapid snow melt causes minor flooding across the Interior

Warm daytime temperatures have caused rapid snow melting this week across much of the Interior which is creating minor flooding.

Full culverts and ditches are causing water to back up and flooding low-lying areas, including roads and some driveways. Places experiencing minor flooding should expect to see the water to remain high through the weekend.

Colder overnight temperatures through next week will slow the speed of the snow melt and reduce the flow of water into these low-lying areas.

The list below is current as of 12:30 Friday. Flooding may be occurring in other locations.

Delta Junction Area: Keaster Road flooded and closed. At least seven other roads have an inch or more of water. Use caution.

Dalton Highway: Milepost 6 is down to one lane due to a plugged culvert.

Elliott Highway west of Livengood: Minor flooding, difficult travel due to soft road surface.

Steese Highway: Road damage and water on the road between Central and Circle.

Taylor Highway: Road closed at Milepost 54 due to a washout. Other locations north of MP54 have water on the road and significant erosion.

Tetlin Road: From Alaska Highway into Tetlin is flooded and appears impassable. Like to last for a number of days.

Fairbanks area: Some yards, driveways and garages in low-lying areas have minor flooding. An ice jam on the Chena River (upstream of the Moose Creek Dam) is causing high water and flooding along Mile 26 of Chena Hot Springs Road.

