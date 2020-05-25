Rapping for a reason; Juneau family creates home video about staying safe during pandemic

Juneau seventh-grader Isabella Cadigan McAdoo and her family created a video to inform others about staying safe from the Coronavirus.

This video has a little bit of a twist: Isabella used the $1 to buy "Ice Ice Baby" online and then wrote her own lyrics around the beat.

Her father Jason McAdoo says his daughter wrote the lyrics in about an hour, and that's when he knew they had to do something.

The family had no idea that a simple science project could reach so many people. Family and friends continue to share the video even reaching the lower 48. You can watch the video here.

