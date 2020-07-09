RavnAir Group begins selling planes as part of auction

Alaska aviation companies bought dozens of planes sold at auction by RavnAir Group, three months after the regional carrier filed for federal bankruptcy protection.

Alaska's Energy Desk reports the company, at auction Tuesday, sold planes to Grant Aviation, Yute Commuter Service, Wright Air Service and ACE Air Cargo.

The auction was expected to continue Wednesday with the company’s largest planes and operating certificates.

A federal bankruptcy judge still must approve the winning bids.

RavnAir Group, in seeking bankruptcy protection, cited a steep drop in bookings and revenue associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

