RavnAir Group reduces flights and schedules due to COVID-19

RavnAir Group announced it will be reducing its flying operations by 90 percent and shrinking its operating fleet from 30 aircraft to three, effective April 2, 2020.

"This is in response to the dramatic and continuing 90% reduction is passenger revenue bookings resulting from the COVID-19 coronavirus," a statement from the airline said.

The three aircraft still operational will be Dash 8's.

The company will maintain service to its Essential Air Service communities and continue flights to the other markets it currently serves with these aircraft, which includes Homer, Kenai, Valdez, King Salmon, Dillingham, St. Paul, Bethel, Aniak, St. Mary's, McGrath, and Unalakleet.

The statement goes on to say that all aircraft will be parked at RavnAir Connect and all operations there will be stopped. However, RavnAir Dash 8 flights will continue to operate.

Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a statement, saying "We want rural Alaskans to know the aviation industry is working cooperatively to ensure essential passenger service, bypass mail, and freight service is maintained to their communities during these uncertain times."

Dunleavy went on to say that he spoke with officials from the United States Postal Service and he was assured they are working with contract carriers to maintain scheduled service to rural areas.

This is a developing story.

