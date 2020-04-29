RavnAir closure reduces Alaska's medical transport options

The bankruptcy of an Alaska air carrier has left officials scrambling to provide transportation for rural patients in need of medical transport.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported more than a dozen villages are still without regular air service weeks after RavnAir Group announced its bankruptcy.

RavnAir Group cited the COVID-19 virus when announcing the company would halt operations in early April.

The state plans to use the National Guard to help transport patients from communities.

But the lack of reliable air service has placed a financial burden on rural healthcare providers that pay more for charter flights to transport patients.