RavnAir ceases all operations, lays off staff due to COVID-19 pandemic

RavnAir Group announced Sunday that due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and loss of 90% of passenger revenue, it will be parking all 72 of its aircraft, stopping all operations and temporarily laying off all remaining staff.

In a statement released early Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for RavnAir Group said the company will have to "temporarily lay off all remaining staff until the company is in a position to cover the costs of rehiring, resuming flights and operating to the many communities it serves throughout the state."

This includes all three airlines that run under the RavnAir Group — RavnAir Alaska, PenAir and RavnAir Connect.

The company says in the statement that this action allows RavnAir Group to "hit pause" and await word on its Federal CARES Act grant applications and other sources of financial assistance that will allow it to get through the coronavirus crisis and successfully restart operations.

Ravn said it has been in contact with other CEOs of other air carriers around the state of Alaska since last Thursday, to help establish new or replacement air service wherever possible.

