Real ID deadline postponed by the Trump Administration

President Trump Monday announced he is postponing the deadline to get your REAL ID.

“At a time when we’re asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do [not] want to require people to go with their local DMV. We will be announcing the new deadline very soon,” President Trump said.

The previous deadline for Alaskans to get a Real ID is Oct. 1, other identification cards can be used before and after that date to fly including passports, military IDs and tribal IDs.

Tuesday Senator Dan Sullivan released a statement applauding the decision.

“We have more serious and immediate priorities, such as ensuring our citizens are practicing social distancing and keeping themselves healthy and protecting our economy from the long-term ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Alaska and the entire country need more time on REAL ID. I appreciate the President for recognizing this and taking decisive action to alleviate the concerns of Alaskans,” said Sullivan.

The Trump administration has not yet announced a new REAL ID compliance deadline.

If you have questions about the REAL ID and what you need, the Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles has information on its website.

