New daily rainfall record set in Anchorage Wednesday

The moderate to heavy rain in the southcentral region Wednesday set a new daily record here in Anchorage.

Anchorage hit .66 inches, (as of 10:30 pm Wed.) setting a new daily record for rain on the date, beating the old record of .55 inches in 1967.

Not only was it a record, but it is also the most rain we have had in one day all summer.

In June, the entire month had .67 inches and in one day in May saw 35-hundredths of an inch, that was on the 24th.

The most precipitation in one day so far this year, fell February 18th with 88-hundredths of an inch, but it was a mix of rain and snow since the high that day hit 44 and the low was 27.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.