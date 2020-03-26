Rep. Young says “COVID-19 impact is very real,” stresses importance of following guidelines

Congressman Don Young released a Youtube video Thursday, expressing his thoughts on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 impact is very real. Growing and causing all of us, and our government, business, healthcare professionals, and families to adjust daily habits to the situation as it changes,” Rep. Young said in the video.

18 seconds into the video, Young addresses his comments from early March which made national headlines.

First reported by the Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman, Young dismissed fear over the novel coronavirus.

In Thursday’s video, Young had this to say.

“Weeks ago, I did not fully grasp the severity of this crisis, but clearly we are in the midst of an urgent public health emergency,” Young said.

The video message goes on to thank medical professionals, truck drivers, and food industry workers for what they are doing to keep business running.

Young highlights the importance of people following the CDC’s recommendations. Such as social distancing and washing your hands.

“It is also very important that you follow all state and local directives regarding business operations and gathers and observe a 14-day quarantine if you’ve traveled from out of state.”

You can watch the full video below or on Rep. Young’s Youtube channel.

