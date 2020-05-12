Repairs on Knik Goose Bay Road will begin Friday

Seven miles of the Knik Goose Bay Road will be repaved starting Friday, the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said. The department and contractor Pruhs Construction are repaving the road to maintain driving conditions before the project undergoes a major reconstruction next year.

“The immediate repairs and longer-term reconstruction of this Highway Safety Corridor is of utmost importance to Governor Dunleavy,” DOT and PF Commissioner John MacKinnon said in a prepared statement. “We committed to the residents to keep the roadway in the best shape that we could until the department starts reconstruction late next year. It’s a matter of safety.”

The Knik Goose Bay Road has a higher than average fatality and injury rate, with 15 fatalities in the last five years. It was named a Highway Safety Corridor in 2009, and the safety of the road has been concerning lawmakers for years.

“I began my commitment to fix Knik Goose Bay Road over 10 years ago when I was a member of Wasilla City Council, and I carried that commitment with me to the legislature and worked tirelessly with my colleagues and Governor Dunleavy to make KGB a priority,” Rep. Colleen Sullivan-Leonard said in a press release. “KGB’s designation as one of Alaska’s deadliest corridors has gone on too long. Following our KGB town hall in December 2019, we heard loud and clear the voices of families directly affected."

Repairs will begin at Fern Street and end at Settler's Bay. Pruhs Construction will work on filling in potholes and cracks at night in order to minimize disruptions to those who frequently drive on the road. The repaving is just the first step in making the road less dangerous. Next year DOT and PF has plans to widen the road to a four-lane divided highway. The first phase of the construction will take place through 2023 and the second phase is not projected to be finished until 2025. The improvements are intended to boost safety, reduce congestion and increase travel efficiency.

