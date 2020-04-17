Residents take to 3rd Avenue for socially-distanced protests against a growing homeless camp

When Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced earlier this week that his municipality-wide "hunker down" order was being extended to the homeless population in Anchorage, it did very little to convince the residents of 3rd Avenue that things would improve. Rob Cupples, a property owner and member of the neighborhood group "3rd Avenue Radicals" spoke with KTUU on Friday, just before he and many others came together for a public demonstration.

Wearing masks, carrying signs and maintaining a distance of 6 feet -- dozens marched to the corner of 3rd Avenue and Hyder Street, to protest the fact that a homeless camp nearby had been allowed to grow during a time when large groups were supposed to be forbidden.

"It's one thing to put it on a piece of paper, I haven't seen a plan to actually implement or execute the order to enforce it. It's a tremendous concern that they are gathering in groups," he said.

Apart from the obvious health concerns, related to COVID-19, the 3rd Avenue Radicals are also fed up with drug activity and criminal incidents- which they claim are stemming from the growing concentration of homeless people in the camp. Cupples believes that many of the camp's newcomers have been removed from shelters for refusing to follow rules, and now they're all gathering together in one spot.

"We're noticing a sort of mob mentality and people gathering in groups in an intimidating fashion, people are afraid to leave their homes all of a sudden," he said.

Another member of the protest, Phyllis Kruger, decided to participate after witnessing a disturbance in Midtown earlier in the week. According to Kruger, she witnessed a group of about 15 people drinking together in the streets, including two young women who were only partially clothed. She also believes that these illegal homeless camps become a hub for illegal and immoral behavior.

"I will not go through another summer being in a panic mode, worrying about houses burning down because of the camps in the greenbelt," she said. "We have to come up with a solution to help APD, to help the city to be able to clean this mess up."

Assemblyman Christopher Constant is familiar with the area, and the camp. He says that the municipality knows there are safety and health concerns in these camps, which is why the temporary shelters operations were put into place inside of the Ben Boeke and Sullivan Arenas - but it's difficult to find a way to enforce stay-at-home orders for the people that refuse to stay in a shelter, or follow the rules.

"That's the reality that we are rubbing up against in all parts of Downtown," Constant said. "There is no clear way to legally enforce these policies and we can't just be the people that literally lock people up. We don't have that power and we probably don't want that power."

During a visit to the camp, several people living there told Channel 2 reporters that they prefer camping together because they consider the new Sullivan and Ben Boeke Shelters to be "jails." One man, Nathaniel Hicks,said that he had been there, but was asked to leave after a few hours.

"If we get kicked out over there ... we can't go over here to eat, we can't go over here to sleep," Hicks said. He says the new shelters have too many rules and that once you get kicked out, there aren't many options left.

"What else are we supposed to do?" he asked.

During the event, a much smaller group showed up with signs to counter-protest in support of the camp. One of their signs read 'Tiny Homes, Not Tents' and another said 'Housing, Not Handcuffs.' One counter-protestor, Jonathon Cannon, told KTUU that he was a former drug-addict, that had lived in the camp before going clean.

"I think if they just give more people the opportunity, like they've given me, I think they will see a much bigger change that what they are seeing now, when they just walk by," Cannon said.

Not long after, Cannon got into a physical altercation with another individual on the sidewalk in front of the camp. They appeared to be fighting over his decision to protest on behalf of the camp, and briefly scuffled over his sign.

Assemblywoman Meg Zaletel told Channel 2 that the municipality's current plans for camp abatement are to begin clearing out camps sometime in the middle May, as is normally scheduled.

"I have asked and am going to continue to ask that we move faster than that, and not wait." she said.

Assemblyman Constant also said that he hopes to see the camp abated sometime within the next several days.

